Feb 22 Atco Ltd and its Canadian
Utilities Ltd unit reported higher quarterly profits,
helped by strong prices they received for electricity generated
at their Alberta plant.
The Alberta-based companies operate utilities, structures
and logistics, and energy segments, which include coal-fired and
natural-gas power plants, pipelines, power distribution and
infrastructure.
Atco's earnings for October-December rose to C$102 million,
or C$1.76 per share, from C$72 million, or C$1.25, a year ago.
Canadian Utilities' earnings rose to C$156 million, or
C$1.14 per share, from C$118 million, or 88 Canadian cents per
share, a year ago.
Revenue at Atco rose 18 percent to C$1.13 billion, while
Canadian utilities saw a 14 percent rise in revenue at C$827
million.
Atco shares closed at C$63.55, while Canadian utilities
shares closed at C$62.98 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
