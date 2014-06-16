Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
June 16 Private equity firm TPG Capital LP-backed ATD Corp, one of the largest U.S. tire distributors, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company listed Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters to the IPO. ( r.reuters.com/dep22w) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.