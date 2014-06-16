June 16 Private equity firm TPG Capital LP-backed ATD Corp, one of the largest U.S. tire distributors, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The company listed Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Deutsche Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters to the IPO. ( r.reuters.com/dep22w) (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)