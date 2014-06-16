(Adds details)
June 16 Private equity firm TPG Capital
LP-backed ATD Corp, one of the largest U.S. tire distributors,
filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million
in an initial public offering.
The company, which sells brands like Hercules, Ironman and
Capitol, listed Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Deutsche
Bank Securities and Goldman Sachs as lead underwriters to the
IPO. (r.reuters.com/dep22w)
Founded in 1935, ATD, or American Tire Distributors, is a
wholesale distributor of tires, custom wheel and related tools
to about 72,000 customers and operates more than 140
distribution centers in the United States and Canada.
The Huntersville, North Carolina-based company's net sales
jumped 73 percent to $3.8 billion between 2009 and 2013.
ATD's net sales rose a more modest 28 percent to $1.07
billion in the three months ended March 31, while its loss
widened to $34.04 million from $16.3 million a year earlier.
The company counts TCI Tire Centers, automotive dealership
channel provider Dealer Tire as well as online tire service
operator Tire Rack among its competitors.
TPG acquired ATD in 2010 for $1.3 billion from a consortium
of private equity firms that included Investcorp,
Berkshire Partners LLC and Greenbriar Equity Group LLC.
Reuters in May had reported TPG was exploring an IPO of ATD,
which could value the company at more than $2.5 billion.
ATD did not say how many shares would be sold in the
offering or the price at which they would be sold.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
ATD, which also did not say which exchange it intends to
list its common stock on, plans to use the proceeds for working
capital and general corporate purposes.
