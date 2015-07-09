(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, July 9 German reinsurer Munich Re
is considering calling off its planned 90 million
euro ($99 million) takeover of Greece's ATE Insurance if
political developments in Greece deteriorate, the company said
on Thursday.
Greece's Piraeus Bank agreed to sell its ATE
Insurance business to Ergo Insurance Group, a subsidiary of
Munich Re in November.
The deal has yet to receive the regulatory approvals
required for closing.
Munich Re said on Thursday it hoped to close the deal
swiftly, provided there was political and economic stability in
the country.
The group routinely includes back-out clauses in takeovers
that allow the buyer to withdraw from a deal in the case of
unforeseen, extreme developments, Munich Re said in a statement
responding to an article due to appear in magazine
WirtschaftsWoche.
"Depending on political developments, it is quite possible
that we would exercise our right to withdraw," the company said.
"We are in close contact with the seller and are attuned to the
possible effects that may result from the changed political
situation."
The sale is part of Piraeus Bank's restructuring plan which
aims at divesting non-core assets to bolster its capital
position. Piraeus Bank is majority owned by Greece's bank
bailout fund HFSF.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
