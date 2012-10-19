OSLO Oct 19 Norway's Atea ASA has
ended talks with a potential buyer, it said late on Thursday,
after earlier announcing it was in discussions with an unnamed
private equity fund for a deal that would value the IT firm at
least $1.2 billion.
"The discussions have now been discontinued as it has not
been possible to reach a final agreement between the potential
offeror and the largest shareholder of the Company,
Systemintegration ApS," Atea said in a statement.
The private equity fund had been in talks about buying the
28.46 percent stake held by Systemintegration ApS, Atea's
largest shareholder.
Shares in Atea rose 12.7 percent on Wednesday.
