BRIEF-FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd Century's Brand B cigarettes
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
Nov 21 Atea ASA :
* Says Atea AS in Norway has entered into agreement to acquire Imento Norge AS, a specialist in IT infrastructure in SMB market
* Says agreed transaction value (enterprise value) is 41.8 million Norwegian crowns
* Says Imento Norge is expected to generate revenue of 240 million crowns and EBITDA of 8 million crowns in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA authorizes clinical trial for 22nd century's Brand B low tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarettes
* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces sale of u.s. Commercial assets to epi group