Nov 21 Atea ASA :

* Says Atea AS in Norway has entered into agreement to acquire Imento Norge AS, a specialist in IT infrastructure in SMB market

* Says agreed transaction value (enterprise value) is 41.8 million Norwegian crowns

* Says Imento Norge is expected to generate revenue of 240 million crowns and EBITDA of 8 million crowns in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: