BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30 pct to 40 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
Dec 15 Atea ASA :
* Signed a frame agreement with University of Helsinki for reselling Microsoft software licenses to Finnish universities and polytechnics
* Contract will have effect from Jan. 1, 2015
* Agreement is valid for three years with an option for one additional year and has an estimated annual value of 4-5 million euro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 40 percent, or to be 306.5 million yuan to 330.1 million yuan
April 20 Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co Ltd :