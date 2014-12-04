Dec 4 Atea ASA :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire Axcess A/S, a system integrator within IT networks in Denmark

* Says all management team members and key employees will continue in Atea

* Agreed enterprise value is 317 million Danish crowns ($52.44 million) (369 million Norwegian crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0450 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)