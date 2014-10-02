Oct 2 Atea Asa

* Says Finnish vocational education providers choose Atea for delivery of Microsoft software licenses

* Says estimated value for three-year-agreement is about 9 million euros (73.2 million Norwegian crowns)

* Says agreement will have effect as of Jan. 1, 2015