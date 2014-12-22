BRIEF-Kairuide Holding's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt from May 2 pending announcement
Dec 22 Atea ASA :
* Says Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation/information and communication services (FLO/IKT) has awarded Atea the frame agreement
* Says deal is regarding "acquisition of ICT equipment and associated services for Norwegian Armed Forces' secure ICT platforms"
* Says agreement is valid for 3 years with optional 2 + 2 years
* Says estimates contract value to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($40.90 million) annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3348 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, less than expected, as higher costs ate into a surge in sales.