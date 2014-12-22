Dec 22 Atea ASA :

* Says Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation/information and communication services (FLO/IKT) has awarded Atea the frame agreement

* Says deal is regarding "acquisition of ICT equipment and associated services for Norwegian Armed Forces' secure ICT platforms"

* Says agreement is valid for 3 years with optional 2 + 2 years

* Says estimates contract value to 300 million Norwegian crowns ($40.90 million) annually