ATHENS, July 27 Greece's fifth-biggest lender Piraeus Bank will buy the healthy assets of cash-strapped state lender ATEbank that was put on the block earlier this week, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The government, which owns a 70 percent stake in ATEbank, had been under pressure from the country's lenders to restructure the ailing bank.

The Bank of Greece, in a statement, said ATEbank's performing loans and securities portfolio as well its deposits would be sold to Piraeus. It did not provide a value for the sale. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)