ATHENS Dec 15 State-controlled lender
Agricultural Bank of Greece announced a public tender
for the sale of a controlling stake in its Romanian subsidiary.
ATEbank said on Thursday bids of interest for its 93.27
percent stake in ATEbank Romania must be submitted by Jan 16.
Accounting firm Deloitte has been picked as an advisor.
"Our intention is to complete the sale by the end of the
first half of 2012," a bank official who declined to be named
told Reuters.
ATEbank, which failed pan-European stress tests in July, is
taking part in a Greek government debt exchange, where its
entire portfolio of Greek government paper maturing up to 2020
and worth 5.2 billion euros will be swapped.
