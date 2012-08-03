ATHENS Aug 3 Greece's central bank chief defended a decision to hand over agricultural lender ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus Bank, saying the state-controlled lender was not viable and required a capital boost to continue operating.

"The transaction process was done with absolute respect for law and transparency," George Provopoulos told parliament on Friday.

"ATEbank was not viable. If it shut down, we would have had thousands of unemployed youths... the systemic stability that we have carefully safeguard would have been shaken."