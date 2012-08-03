Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
ATHENS Aug 3 Greece's central bank chief defended a decision to hand over agricultural lender ATEbank's healthy assets to Piraeus Bank, saying the state-controlled lender was not viable and required a capital boost to continue operating.
"The transaction process was done with absolute respect for law and transparency," George Provopoulos told parliament on Friday.
"ATEbank was not viable. If it shut down, we would have had thousands of unemployed youths... the systemic stability that we have carefully safeguard would have been shaken."
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.