(Adds analyst comments)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, July 16 Greece's fourth-largest lender
Piraeus Bank said it was interested in cash-strapped
rival ATEbank, as the country's battered banking
sector moves to consolidate to weather a debilitating debt
crisis.
Piraeus is the first bank to confirm it is a potential
suitor for state-controlled ATEbank, which is also expected to
garner interest from other major lenders including National Bank
and Eurobank.
ATEbank's future has been up in the air for months and
speculation has grown that its best bits could be sold off or
the bank wound down altogether.
Greece's lenders have demanded the government, which has a
70 percent stake in ATEbank, restructure the ailing bank so that
the near-bankrupt state avoids pumping more money into it.
The bank, which is estimated to require a capital injection
of as much as 4-5 billion euros to continue operating, failed a
European stress test last year and has not published its 2011
results pending a final decision on its future.
European Union sources in June said the European Commission
had been pushing Greece to wind down certain banks, possibly
including ATEbank, an agricultural lender founded in 1929.
The Greek finance ministry denied that report.
More recently, Greek media have speculated the bank could be
split into two, with its impaired loan portfolio put into a "bad
bank" and its healthy assets sold off to a major Greek lender.
Suitors were lining up for those assets, reports said.
In a statement on Monday, Piraeus confirmed its interest in
ATEbank and said a confidentiality agreement prevented it from
disclosing further details.
"The group wants to strengthen its position and size in the
Greek market," said Nikos Koskoletos, an analyst at Eurobank EFG
Securities. "Still, we have wait to see the terms of the
transaction and whether this will move ahead."
It also remained unclear whether Piraeus would seek to buy
all of ATEbank or just its healthy assets, said Takis Zamanis,
head of trading at Beta Securities.
National Bank and Eurobank declined to comment on reports
that they too are interested in buying parts of ATEbank.
Greek banks are under pressure to consolidate in a bid to
create bigger entities that are better able to resist the
country's debt crisis.
Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that Piraeus Bank's
chairman Michael Sallas and his family took out loans worth more
than 100 million euros to finance an undisclosed stake in the
bank. Piraeus Bank and Sallas declined to answer
questions for the article, but offered a later interview.
Sallas on Sunday issued a statement attacking Reuters and
accusing the news agency of "slandering" and "undermining" the
bank. Reuters Global Editor for Ethics and Standards, Alix M.
Freedman, said: "Our coverage of Piraeus and of the Greek
banking system has been accurate and fair to every person and
institution involved."
A fifth year of recession, deposit outflows and fears that
Greece could crash out of the euro have hammered the country's
banking system, which relies on the European Central Bank and
the Greek central bank for their liquidity needs.
Greece's four biggest banks this year received 18 billion
euros in capital under its EU/IMF bailout after the banks
suffered heavy losses from a landmark sovereign debt swap.
Athens and its central bank have urged the country's banks
to explore alliances in a bid to cope better with the debt
crisis, but their call has met little success so far.
(Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Stephen Powell)