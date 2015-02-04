Feb 4 Atenor Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday the criminal court of Turnhout ruled on Jan. 14 on case concerning transfer of a former Atenor Group unit in November 1999

* Case concerned acquisition by the Belgian unit of Societe Generale of 18 companies, including Entreprises Megeotte, sold by Atenor Group in 1999

* Says court, on Jan. 14, declared that Atenor Group and its management had acted in good faith, had not committed any infringement and acquitted them

* Says the prosecutor's office has appealed this ruling and therefore this case is not yet finally closed