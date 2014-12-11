Dec 11 Atenor Group SA :

* Has in place mid and long-term bank and financial agreements for over 150 million euros ($185.79 million)

* Bank and financial agreements include private placement of 5-year bond of 25 million euros

* All projects contributing to year's results show better contributions than initially estimated

* Sees 2014 consolidated net result at least 20 pct higher than 2013 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)