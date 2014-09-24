BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
Sept 24 Atenor Group SA :
* Says H1 net consolidated result is 3 million euros compared to 9.2 million euros in H1 2013
* Says H1 revenue is 65.8 million euros compared to 78 million euros in H1 2013
* Sees FY 2014 results in line with FY 2013 results
* Says positive development of activities in portfolio on commercial and urban plans should support H2 results Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )