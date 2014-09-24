Sept 24 Atenor Group SA :

* Says H1 net consolidated result is 3 million euros compared to 9.2 million euros in H1 2013

* Says H1 revenue is 65.8 million euros compared to 78 million euros in H1 2013

* Sees FY 2014 results in line with FY 2013 results

* Says positive development of activities in portfolio on commercial and urban plans should support H2 results