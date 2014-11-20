Nov 20 Atenor Group :

* Says in absence of major unforeseeable events, FY 2014 results to approach FY 2013 results

* In Erasmonde - American Energy case, Court of Cassation rejected appeal from October 2013 referral decision against 13 companies and persons including Atenor

* Says Council Chamber of Brussels decided to return D-Facto-CABEPO case to Criminal Court

* Confirms that it has not committed any fraud, in regard to tax or to company law, and is confident of having its good faith recognised in all cases