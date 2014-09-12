Sept 12 Spanish call center operator Atento SA IPO-ATTO.N, owned by private equity firm Bain Capital Partners LLC, said it expected its initial public offering to be priced $19-$22 per share.

At the top end of the expected price range, the IPO is likely to raise about $321.8 million. (1.usa.gov/1wlPrsM)

Atento will be valued at about $1.60 billion at the top end of the price range. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)