RIYADH, Sept 1 Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
(KPC) said late on Friday it had not signed a deal in Canada
after reports it had completed a preliminary agreement with
Athabasca Oil Corp to develop the Alberta oil sands.
"No agreement has been signed. Projects or any investment
(are) subject to approvals of KPC board and the Supreme
Petroleum Council, and this has not taken place so far," it said
in a statement in English to Kuwait News Agency.
Athabasca said on Friday it had signed a letter of intent to
jointly develop the Hangingstone and Birch oil sands properties
without naming its partner, which a source familiar with the
talks identified as the state-owned KPC.