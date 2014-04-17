CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 Athasbasca Oil Corp
said on Thursday it has exercised an option to sell its
40 percent stake in the planned Dover oil sands project to its
partner PetroChina Co for C$1.32 billion ($1.20
billion) after the project received final approvals from the
government of Alberta.
Athabasca said it would sell its stake in the Brion Energy
partnership developing the thermal oil sands project to its
Chinese partner under an existing agreement between the two.
PetroChina can now build Dover, which could eventually produce
as much as 250,000 barrels of oil sands bitumen per day.
"We have today opted to sell our remaining ownership in
projects operated by Brion Energy," Sveinung Svarte, Athabasca's
chief executive, said in a statement. "We have very much
appreciated working with our joint venture partner at Brion
Energy over the past four years and wish them every success as
they proceed with the Dover development."
Athabasca expects to realize C$1.23 billion from the sale of
its stake after closing adjustments. The company expects to use
the proceeds to develop its other oil sands and light oil
projects in Alberta.
Athabasca shares were up 8 Canadian cents at C$8.15 in
Thursday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0989 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)