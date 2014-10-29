BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunway Communication fully buys unit for 34.7 mln yuan
* Says it acquired 40.9 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based powder metallurgy technology unit for 34.7 million yuan
Oct 29 Athena It-Group A/S
* Q1 revenue 15.4 million Danish crowns versus 11.6 million crowns
* Q1 EBITDA 2.9 million crowns versus 2.6 million crowns
* Q1 pretax profit 924,664 crowns versus 1.1 million crowns
* Keeps full year outlook
* Sees 2014/2015 revenue of 56-58 million crowns and EBITDA of 12-13 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to set up unit for electronics products project with investment of 3.2 billion yuan ($464.43 million)