* Q4 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.24

* Revenue rises 33 pct to $92.5 mln

Feb 15 Athenahealth Inc, a provider of Internet-based services to doctors and medical providers, posted a quarterly profit above market expectations as more physicians used its services.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.3 million, or 15 cents a share, from $7.3 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 26 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 24 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of Athenahealth, which competes with companies like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and McKesson Corp , rose 33 percent to $92.5 million, in line with analysts' estimates.

Shares of the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company closed at $64.01 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.