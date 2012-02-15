Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
* Q4 adj EPS $0.26 vs est $0.24
* Revenue rises 33 pct to $92.5 mln
Feb 15 Athenahealth Inc, a provider of Internet-based services to doctors and medical providers, posted a quarterly profit above market expectations as more physicians used its services.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.3 million, or 15 cents a share, from $7.3 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 26 cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 24 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of Athenahealth, which competes with companies like Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc and McKesson Corp , rose 33 percent to $92.5 million, in line with analysts' estimates.
Shares of the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company closed at $64.01 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.