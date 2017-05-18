May 18 Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in Athenahealth Inc on Thursday, calling the healthcare software provider's shares "significantly undervalued."

Athenahealth's shares jumped 15.7 percent to $123 in trading before the bell.

Elliott would seek to engage in a dialogue with Athenahealth's board regarding opportunities to increase shareholder value, the investor said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)