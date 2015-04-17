* Therapy works, timeframe for treatment wrong - COO
* Company expected to go ahead with pivotal study - analyst
* Shares fall as much as 59 pct to $0.90
(Adds details, comments from company and analyst; updates
shares)
By Vidya L Nathan
April 17 Athersys Inc's stem-cell
therapy, its only product to reach human trials, failed a
mid-stage study testing it as a treatment for a type of stroke,
wiping off more than 40 percent of the company's market value.
Data showed on Friday that patients given the therapy,
MultiStem, did not show a significant difference from those
given a placebo as measured by the Global Stroke Recovery
Assessment scale.
The study, which was to test the safety and efficacy of the
treatment given between 24 and 48 hours after an ischemic
stroke, showed that MultiStem was not better than a placebo when
given after 36 hours, the company said.
However, data also showed that the therapy had better
efficacy when given before 36 hours.
"Unfortunately, we just didn't have the window right for
this study... We believe, investors should see this as a sign
that MultiStem works," Athersys Chief Operating Officer William
Lehmann told Reuters.
Maxim Group analyst Jason Kolbert said the way forward in
stroke was now clear. He expects Athersys to move forward with a
global pivotal trial.
Kolbert added that the company's partnership with Chugai
Pharmaceutical Co, which is responsible for the
development and marketing of the therapy in Japan, was robust
and milestones from the deal were safe.
Athersys and Chugai signed the deal on MultiStem in March,
in a deal worth up to $205 million in upfront and milestone
payments.
MultiStem belongs to a group of stem-cell therapies called
regenerative medicine.
When injected to or implanted in the patient, these stem
cells turn into cells of the affected area or release substances
that help existing cells survive.
Other drugmakers developing regenerative therapies are
NeoStem Inc, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc,
Neuralstem Inc, Cesca Therapeutics Inc and
private company Mesoblast Ltd.
Maxim's Kolbert said Mesoblast, which has partnered with
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for a line of
stem-cell products, will pay attention to Athersys data and run
a stroke study that will not treat patients beyond 36 hours.
Athersys is also testing MultiStem for inflammatory bowel
disease, affected immunity in some forms of blood cancers, and
heart attack.
Athersys shares, which started trading at about $7.75 in
June 2007, fell as much as 59 percent to 90 cents in early
trading on the Nasdaq. Around 12 million shares changed hands by
10:15 a.m. ET, more than four times their 10-day moving average.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)