Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON Germany's Robert Harting added Olympic discus gold to his two world titles when he won with a throw of 68.27 metres on Tuesday.
Harting, 27, claimed victory with his fifth-round effort, surpassing Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who had led since the opening round with 68.18. His silver was Iran's first Olympic track and field medal.
Defending champion Gerd Kanter of Estonia won bronze with a best of 68.03.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.