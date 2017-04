Jamaica's Asafa Powell looks at the scoreboard after running in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Jamaica's former world 100 metres record holder Asafa Powell tested positive for a stimulant at last month's national championships, his agent told Reuters on Sunday.

"We are working with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) now on how it got in his system," Paul Doyle said by telephone.

