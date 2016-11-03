Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
Usain Bolt is set to race in Australia for the first time in his career after it was confirmed the nine-times Olympic gold medallist will take part in the inaugural edition of the Nitro Summer Series in February.
The 30-year-old is likely to earn upwards of $1 million for his appearance, according to local media reports.
Bolt has already said he plans to retire from the sport after the Aug. 5-13 world championships in London.
The Jamaican won three gold medals during this year's Rio Games to equal distance-runner Paavo Nurmi and American sprinter and long jumper Carl Lewis as the most successful Olympic track and field athletes.
Bolt's fierce American rival Justin Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, has also been linked with the Nitro Series.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.