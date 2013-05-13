Australia's Sally Pearson reacts on the podium before being presented with the gold medal for the women's 100m hurdles at the London 2012 Olympic Games in London at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

Sally Pearson is unlikely to race again until July after re-injuring her hamstring but the Olympic 100m hurdles champion should be fit to defend her world title in August, Australia head coach Eric Hollingsworth said on Monday.

The 26-year-old hurdler suffered what is believed to be a grade-one hamstring tear at the Asian Grand Prix Athletic Championship in Sri Lanka on Sunday after missing the domestic season with the same injury.

The latest setback was, however, unlikely to affect her participation at this year's World Championships in Moscow, Hollingsworth was quoted as saying by the local media.

"We're taking every precaution with Sally, so now we don't expect to see her competing until July," Hollingsworth said.

"If we can get her through a good set of races in July, there should be no problem from there on in.

"We just have to be ultra-cautious because it's the second injury. We'll take our time with the rehab.

"Sally will make sure she does all the right things."

Pearson was contesting a 4x100m relay in Colombo when she sustained the injury which dashed the Australian team's hopes of qualifying for Moscow.

