Sally Pearson of Australia celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

MELBOURNE Olympic champion hurdler Sally Pearson is in doubt for August's world championships after breaking her arm in a fall at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday.

The 28-year-old former world champion clutched her left arm and shrieked in pain on the track of Rome's Stadio Olympico after clipping a hurdle during the women's 100 metres hurdles.

"Pearson suffered a dislocation and a complex fracture of both the ulna and the radius in her left arm in the fall," Athletics Australia said in a statement.

"It is, however, too early to tell what impact the injury will have on the remainder of her season and her hopes of competing for Australia at the 2015 IAAF World Championships in Beijing in August."

Pearson was scheduled for surgery in Rome later on Friday and was then likely to head home to Australia, AA said.

The athletics governing body said she was "devastated by the injury and in a great deal of pain."

The world championships will be held in Beijing from Aug. 22-30.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)