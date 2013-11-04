Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory over Everton
Philippe Coutinho inspired Liverpool to a comfortable 3-1 home win over Everton in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday to move provisionally up to third in the Premier League.
Usain Bolt, the world's fastest man, joined world high jump champion Bohdan Bondarenko and double Olympic and world 10,000 and 5,000 metres champion Mo Farah on the shortlist for the male Athlete of the Year award announced on Monday.
Bolt, who has won the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) award four times in the last five years, will be aiming to make it three in a row in the year he became the most successful athlete in world championship history.
The Jamaican won golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay at the Moscow world championships in August to take his all-time tally to eight golds and two silvers.
He faces competition for the award from Britain's Farah, who added a distance double in Moscow to the one he managed at the 2012 London Olympics, and Ukraine's Bondarenko, who cleared 2.41 metres to win gold in the Russian capital.
The women's shortlist will be released on Tuesday with the winners of the awards being announced during the World Athletics Gala in Monaco on November 16, the IAAF said on its website (www.iaaf.org).
Eric Dier and Son Heung-min scored second-half goals to give Tottenham Hotspur a hard-earned win at Burnley's Turf Moor fortress and breathe new life into their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished Augsburg 6-0 with forward Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick to protect their 13-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig who beat bottom club Darmstadt 98 4-0 on Saturday.