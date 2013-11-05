Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce of Jamaica (L) wins the women's 200 metres during the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting, also known as Memorial Van Damme, in Brussels September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Jamaican sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was shortlisted alongside shot putter Valerie Adams and hurdler Zuzana Hejnova for the female Athlete of the Year award on Tuesday.

Fraser-Pryce won gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at August's world championships in Moscow, while New Zealand's twice Olympic champion Adams collected a fourth world title in the Russian capital.

Czech Republic's Hejnova, who broke 53 seconds for the first time in her career when she demolished the opposition to win the 400 metres hurdles title in Moscow, completes the list.

The men's shortlist of sprinter Usain Bolt, high jumper Bohdan Bondarenko and distance runner Mo Farah was announced on Monday and award winners will be revealed at the World Athletics Gala in Monaco on November 16, the IAAF said in a statement. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)