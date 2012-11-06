Champion Muguruza beaten by France's Mladenovic in last 16
PARIS Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain was knocked out of the French Open when she lost 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the fourth round against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Sunday.
Olympic champions Jessica Ennis of Britain, Allyson Felix of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand have been named on the shortlist for the female athlete of the year award, the IAAF said in a statement on Tuesday.
Heptathlon champion Ennis, shotput champion Adams and 200 metres champion Felix received the most votes from a 2,400-strong panel.
The winner will be announced on November 24 in Barcelona, Spain.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt, American Aries Merritt and Kenyan David Rudisha are the three male finalists.
PARIS Venus Williams' chances of adding a first French Open title to her collection of seven grand slams faded on Sunday after the 36-year-old was beaten 5-7 6-2 6-1 by Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open fourth round.