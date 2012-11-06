New Zealand's Valerie Adams bites her silver medal in the women's shot put victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

Allyson Felix of the U.S. runs to win gold in the women's 4x400m relay final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/Files

British Olympic heptathlon gold medalist Jessica Ennis waves to the crowd during the London 2012 Victory Parade for Team GB and Paralympic GB athletes in London September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Olympic champions Jessica Ennis of Britain, Allyson Felix of the United States and Valerie Adams of New Zealand have been named on the shortlist for the female athlete of the year award, the IAAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Heptathlon champion Ennis, shotput champion Adams and 200 metres champion Felix received the most votes from a 2,400-strong panel.

The winner will be announced on November 24 in Barcelona, Spain.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt, American Aries Merritt and Kenyan David Rudisha are the three male finalists.

