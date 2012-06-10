Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 100m race during the Diamond League athletics competition at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

KINGSTON Jamaica's 100 metres world record holder and Olympic champion Usain Bolt was involved in a car accident near his home on Sunday but escaped without injury, his publicist said.

Reports said the 25-year-old triple Olympic gold medallist, who will be the focus of world attention when the London Games start next month, had been returning home from a party in the early hours.

"Usain was in a minor accident in the Half Way Tree Area on Sunday morning after 5.00 and sustained no injuries," Carole Beckford told Reuters.

She said the lanky athlete, who was driving a BMW, was resting at home.

Jamaica's Gleaner newspaper reported that compatriot and sprint rival Asafa Powell was also present, but in another car.

Bolt, also the 200m world record holder, and Powell both ran in the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on Thursday and are now preparing for the national trials at the end of June.

Bolt won the Oslo race in 9.79 seconds, colliding with a flower girl after he crossed the line, with Powell second with his best time of the season in 9.85.

Three years ago, Bolt suffered minor injuries when he crashed his sports car - also a BMW - on the outskirts of the Jamaican capital Kingston.

In that accident, his car flipped a few times before landing upside down in a ditch. Bolt injured his left foot as he stepped out of the car and was treated at a nearby hospital.

He then went on to win three gold medals at the Berlin world championships.

