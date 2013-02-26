Jamaican runner Usain Bolt takes his mark before running in the men's 400m race of the Camperdown Classic, an annual track event in its ninth year, in Kingston February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

PARIS Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt will race over 200 metres at the Paris Golden League meeting on July 6 as part of his buildup for the Moscow world athletics championships in the following month.

The Jamaican world-record holder will compete against France's European 100 metres champion Christophe Lemaitre in the final race of the evening. Lemaitre finished third in the 2011 Daegu world championships 200 metres which was won by Bolt.

Bolt, 26, who became the only man to win the 100-200 metres double at successive Olympics during last year's London Games, will compete in a 150 metres race on Brazil's Copacabana beach on March 31.

His only other confirmed race this year is over 200 metres at Oslo's Bislett Games on June 13. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Clare Fallon)