Jamaican Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt cruised to victory in his first individual race of the season, clocking 46.37 seconds over 400 metres at the GC Foster Classic in Kingston on Saturday.

Bolt, the world record holder at 100 and 200 metres, used the race as part of his build-up for the upcoming season, where he plans to defend his sprint titles at the IAAF world championships in Beijing in August.

"Give thanks for an injury free 400m run," Bolt, who was slowed by injuries last year, said on his Twitter account.

The six-time Olympic gold medallist came off the final curve comfortably ahead of the field and his time was slightly faster than his last effort at the distance, 46.44 seconds in 2013, but more than a second slower than his personal best of 45.28 in 2007.

In his only other race of the year, Bolt's Racers Lions 4x100 metres relay team wound up second in the Gibson McCook Relays on Feb. 28.

