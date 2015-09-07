Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 4 x 100 metres relay final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Six-times Olympic champion Usain Bolt has decided not to race again this year after his triple gold medal haul at last month's world championships in China.

"After the excitement of the past few weeks at the World T&F (Track & Field) Championships in Beijing I have decided not to race again in 2015," Bolt wrote on his Facebook page.

The 29-year-old swept all three sprint titles for the fifth time at a major global championships going back to the 2008 Beijing Olympics after an injury-disrupted season.

However, he has opted to concentrate on the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games by bringing the curtain down on his season early.

"I am already thinking about next year and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio where I will attempt to defend my titles in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m," Bolt added.

"I will enjoy a short break from training now to recharge before resuming background training next month."

Bolt's decision means he will miss Friday's Diamond League finale in Brussels where he was due to race in the 200 metres.

"I have competed in Brussels many times over the years and it is always one of the best meets on the circuit. The track is fast and they always have a full house," Bolt added.

"I was looking forward to running there this year but I'm happy to end the season without any injuries and ready to go for 2016."

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Martyn Herman)