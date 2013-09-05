LONDON, Sept 5 U.S. sportswear company Nike will
provide kit to the British athletics team until 2020, winning
the contract after a legal battle involving current supplier
Adidas.
The new agreement will take effect from Jan.1 and will
include the world athletics championships to be hosted in London
in 2017.
"The scale and length of their commitment is significant and
demonstrates their confidence in the future of British
Athletics," said UK Athletics chief executive Niels de Vos,
welcoming the deal with Nike, the world's largest sportswear
company.
Media reports said the contract was worth 15 million pounds
($23.44 million), double the current deal. Athletics is enjoying
its highest profile in Britain since the 1980s following the
excitement generated by the London Olympics last year.
Adidas lost a legal challenge to the planned switch to Nike.
A court in the Netherlands where the case was filed dismissed an
argument that it had the right to match any rival offer.
"Adidas is disappointed with the court's decision because we
believed an agreement had been reached to continue the
partnership," the German company said in a statement.
Adidas, the world's second largest sportswear group, remains
the kit supplier for the British Olympic team.