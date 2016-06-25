Christine Ohuruogu of Great Britain competes in the women's 400 metres semi-final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

LONDON Former world and Olympic 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu withdrew from the British Olympic trials in Birmingham on Saturday because of illness.

"Sorry guys, won't be running today, I have been fighting a virus and not yet ready to resume racing," the 32-year-old said on Twitter.

The British Championships double as the trials for the Rio Games in August.

Ohuruogu won gold at the 2008 Beijing Games and silver four years ago in London. She was world champion in 2007 and 2013.

She finished seventh at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on June 5, with compatriots Seren Bundy-Davies fourth and Anyika Onuora fifth.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)