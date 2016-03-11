Aug 26, 2015; Beijing, China; Greg Rutherford (GBR) poses after winning the long jump during the IAAF World Championships in Athletics at National Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Files

LONDON Olympic and World champion long jumper Greg Rutherford will miss this month's World Indoors through illness, British Athletics said on Friday.

The 29-year-old is recovering from a chest infection and slight hamstring issue and has withdrawn from the March 17-20 event in Portland, Oregon.

"Defending the Olympic title is obviously Greg’s main focus for 2016, so he has sensibly decided not to take any risks and to end his indoor season here," British Athletics Performance Director Neil Black said.

"This will allow him the opportunity to concentrate on being in the best shape possible going into the outdoor season and ultimately Rio."

