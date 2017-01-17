Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract.
LONDON Six-time Paralympics gold medallist David Weir labelled British Athletics "a joke" on Tuesday and said he would never represent his country again.
Weir, who won four golds at the London 2012 Games and two in Beijing four years earlier, took to his Twitter account to vent his anger, without detailing exactly what he was referring to.
"Today is the day I officially retire from GB I will never put a shirt on again.#thanksBritishAthletics what a joke," the 37-year-old wheelchair racer said.
In another message he added: "I have been let down again."
Weir endured a disappointing Rio Olympics, failing to add to his 10 medals. He declared at the time that he would not compete at another Games, saying he had been "stabbed in the back".
London-born Weir won his Olympic golds in distances ranging from 800 metres to the marathon. He has also won the London Marathon on six occasions, the last of which was in 2012.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract.
PARIS Rafa Nadal responded to his billing by French Open tournament director Guy Forget as the greatest claycourter in history by brushing aside Benoit Paire 6-1 6-4 6-1 on Monday, launching his bid for a 10th title on the Paris clay.