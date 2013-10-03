Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica speaks during a news conference for the Diamond League athletics meet in Doha May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous/Files

KINGSTON Jamaica's twice 200 metres Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown has escaped with a public warning by the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association for her use of a banned substance.

Campbell-Brown was provisionally suspended in June after she failed a test for a banned diuretic at an athletics meeting in May and faced a three-member disciplinary panel last month.

The JAAA announced their decision on Wednesday.

"The disciplinary committee has issued a ruling that Veronica Campbell-Brown has committed an anti-doping violation, contrary to IAAF Rule 32.2a," the organisation said in a statement.

"They have recommended that a reprimand without any period of ineligibility would be appropriate."

Campbell-Brown had tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned list as a masking agent.

Sources close to Jamaican athletics told Reuters at the time the banned drug was contained in a cream that Campbell-Brown was using to treat a leg injury and which she had declared on her doping control form.

