LONDON Nov 9 Sebastian Coe, the head of world athletics, said he had given the Russian athletics federation until the end of the week to respond to a report into allegations of widespread doping in the country that could lead to their suspension from the Olympic Games.

The independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday recommended banning Russia from the sport as a result of systemic failures that "prevented or diminished the possibility of an effective anti-doping programme".

"I will seek an explanation for the allegations and the (IAAF) Council will then make a judgement," Coe told journalists.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; editing by Clare Fallon)