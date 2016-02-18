A view shows the IAAF (The International Association of Athletics Federations) headquarters in Monaco November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

DAKAR Authorities in Senegal questioned the son of the ex-head of the international athletics federation (IAAF), a police source said, one month after Interpol issued an international warrant for his arrest for alleged corruption and money laundering.

Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant to the IAAF and son of former IAAF president Lamine Diack, was banned from the sport for life last month for his part in blackmailing an elite Russian athlete after helping cover up her positive dope test.

French authorities are seeking to prosecute the younger Diack, but Senegal's prime minister last month said that the West African country would not extradite him.

"Papa Massata (Diack) was at the Central Police station from 5 p.m. (1700 GMT) until 11 p.m. (on Wednesday) and has been questioned in the case of the IAAF," a police source said. "When the police need him he will convene here again."

It was unclear what was discussed or whether Senegalese authorities were planning further action against Diack.

His ban followed last year's World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission report that rocked the athletics world by uncovering a state-sponsored culture of doping in Russia, prompting the country's suspension from the sport.

The elder Diack, 82, was replaced as IAAF chief in August. Diack ran a clique that covered up organised doping and blackmailed athletes while senior officials looked the other way, an independent investigator said last month.

