LONDON Nov 10 Former IAAF chief Lamine Diack has resigned as president of the International Athletics Foundation (IAF), the athletics world governing body, IAAF, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IAAF confirms it has tonight received a letter from Lamine Diack resigning his position as president of the International Athletics Foundation (IAF)," the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said.

"This information has been passed to IAF Honorary President HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco. Discussions will be held in due course regarding the IAF and the appointment of a new IAF President."

Diack, an honorary International Olympic Committee member until he was provisionally suspended on Tuesday, is under formal investigation in France for corruption and money laundering.