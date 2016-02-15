The former executive director of Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) Nikita Kamayev has died two months after resigning his post, the Tass news agency reported on Sunday.

The report, citing the former general director of the scandal-hit agency Ramil Khabriev, said it appeared Kamayev's death had been caused by a heart attack.

"He complained of heart ache after a skiing session. He has never complained about heart problems, at least to me. Maybe his wife knew about such problems," it quoted Khabriev as saying.

Russia was suspended from international athletics last November after a special commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency exposed widespread state-sponsored cheating and corruption.

Kamayev and Khabriev stood down from their positions along with the rest of the senior RUSADA management in mid-December as Russia began working on lifting the ban in time for its athletes to compete at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August.

