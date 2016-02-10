ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss food giant Nestle has opted to end its partnership with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) because of the scandal surrounding the sport, the company said on Wednesday.

"This decision was taken in light of negative publicity associated with allegations of corruption and doping in sport made against the IAAF," Nestle said in an emailed statement.

"We believe this could negatively impact our reputation and image and will therefore terminate our existing agreement with the IAAF, established in 2012."

Nestle had a partnership with the IAAF Kids Athletics programme.

The news was reported earlier by The Guardian.

An independent commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has stated in a report that "corruption was embedded" at the IAAF.

German sportswear company Adidas AG is to end its sponsorship deal IAAF almost four years early , the BBC reported last month. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Dominic Evans)