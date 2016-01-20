Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) had been reinstated with some responsibilities, TASS news agency reported.
"RUSADA is resuming its work," TASS quoted Mutko as saying. "A number of programmes have been allowed - an educational one, the issuance of licences and transportation of tests. These powers have been returned to the agency."
Mutko also said RUSADA would sign a cooperation agreement with its British counterpart, Interfax news agency reported.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Dmitry Solovyov)
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.