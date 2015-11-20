Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
PRAGUE Russia's Olympic Committee has given assurances that coaches, athletes and personnel involved in doping will be sanctioned, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Friday.
Russia has announced a three-month road map to clean up its athletics after the suspension of its athletes due to allegations of widespread and state-sponsored doping, with the nation's Olympic Committee leading efforts to ensure honest athletes can compete at the 2016 Olympics.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.