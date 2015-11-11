A view through a fence, decorated with the Olympic rings, shows a building of the federal state budgetary institution ''Federal scientific centre of physical culture and sports'', which houses a laboratory accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in Moscow, Russia,... REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday Moscow has offered the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) a "road map" to address allegations of widespread doping in Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

"I told them: 'lets make a road map'. If we fulfil it - shake hands with each other," Interfax quoted Mutko as saying.

